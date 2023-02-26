Rangers take losing streak into home matchup with the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (33-19-8, second in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (33-17-9, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers aim to end a four-game losing streak when they play the Los Angeles Kings.

New York has a 33-17-9 record overall and a 16-10-4 record in home games. The Rangers have allowed 164 goals while scoring 193 for a +29 scoring differential.

Los Angeles has a 16-10-6 record on the road and a 33-19-8 record overall. The Kings are 13-6-1 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers won the last meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 30 goals and 32 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 21 goals and 42 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jake Leschyshyn: day to day (roster management).

Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed), Trevor Moore: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press