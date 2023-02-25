Carolina looks to keep win streak going, hosts Anaheim

Anaheim Ducks (18-34-7, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (39-10-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Hurricanes -421, Ducks +328; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Anaheim Ducks.

Carolina has a 21-6-2 record in home games and a 39-10-8 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 14-2-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Anaheim has an 18-34-7 record overall and a 9-18-6 record on the road. The Ducks have a 9-18-3 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Ducks won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 25 goals and 28 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has scored 15 goals with 14 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.4 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Ducks: Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Klingberg: day to day (lower body), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press