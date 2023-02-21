Cloudy
59 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

England soccer team drama at London’s National Theatre

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Actor Joseph Fiennes appears at the BAFTA Film Awards after party in London, on Feb. 10, 2019, left, and England's head coach Gareth Southgate appears at the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France in Al Khor, Qatar, on Dec. 10, 2022. London’s National Theatre said Tuesday that Fiennes will portray Southgate in “Dear England,” a new play by James Graham. (AP Photo)

England soccer team drama at London’s National Theatre

Photo Icon View Photo

Often surrounded by drama, England’s soccer team is being turned into an actual show.

London’s National Theatre said Tuesday that Joseph Fiennes will star as manager Gareth Southgate in “Dear England,” a new play by James Graham that asks the question: Why can’t England’s men win at their own game?

“What Gareth Southgate has attempted in his quiet cultural reform of England football I find epic and deeply moving,” Graham said in a statement.

Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold will direct the show, which starts previews in the Olivier Theatre on June 10 and opens June 20 during a run through Aug. 11.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 