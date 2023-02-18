Kings host the Coyotes after Arvidsson’s 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (19-28-8, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (30-18-7, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Kings -222, Coyotes +183; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Arizona Coyotes after Viktor Arvidsson’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Kings’ 6-3 win.

Los Angeles has a 16-9-2 record in home games and a 30-18-7 record overall. The Kings have a 26-6-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Arizona has gone 7-20-6 on the road and 19-28-8 overall. The Coyotes have committed 250 total penalties (4.5 per game) to rank fourth in league play.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Kings won 5-3 in the previous matchup. Arvidsson led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 27 goals and 15 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored five goals with eight assists over the past 10 games.

Nick Schmaltz has 14 goals and 21 assists for the Coyotes. Juuso Valimaki has seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Coyotes: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: day to day (trade related reasons), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (upper-body), Liam O’Brien: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press