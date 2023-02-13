Sharks play the Penguins in a non-conference matchup

Pittsburgh Penguins (26-17-9, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-26-11, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup.

San Jose has gone 5-12-7 at home and 17-26-11 overall. The Sharks are 5-6-6 in games decided by a goal.

Pittsburgh has a 26-17-9 record overall and an 11-11-5 record in road games. The Penguins have a 5-4-5 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Sharks won 6-4 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has 18 goals and 55 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has scored six goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has 21 goals and 26 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-3-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Kaapo Kahkonen: day to day (undisclosed), Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (upper-body), Jan Rutta: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press