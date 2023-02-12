Kings take on the Sabres after Kempe’s 4-goal showing

Buffalo Sabres (26-21-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-18-7, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Buffalo Sabres after Adrian Kempe scored four goals in the Kings’ 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Los Angeles has a 15-9-2 record in home games and a 28-18-7 record overall. The Kings have gone 24-6-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Buffalo is 15-7-2 on the road and 26-21-4 overall. The Sabres have scored 187 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank fourth in NHL play.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Sabres won the previous matchup 6-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 18 goals and 35 assists for the Kings. Kempe has nine goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 35 goals and 34 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed), Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (upper-body), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press