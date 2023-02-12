Capitals and Sharks face off for non-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (16-26-11, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (28-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Capitals -193, Sharks +163; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the San Jose Sharks in a non-conference matchup.

Washington has a 28-20-6 record overall and a 14-8-3 record in home games. The Capitals have given up 151 goals while scoring 167 for a +16 scoring differential.

San Jose has a 16-26-11 record overall and an 11-14-4 record in road games. The Sharks have a 9-10-4 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Ovechkin has 32 goals and 22 assists for the Capitals. Garnet Hathaway has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has scored 17 goals with 53 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nic Dowd: out (lower-body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Tom Wilson: day to day (lower-body), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press