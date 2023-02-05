Stars bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (16-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-10, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Stars -340, Ducks +280

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to end a three-game skid when they take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Dallas is 28-13-10 overall and 13-5-6 in home games. The Stars are 24-5-4 when scoring at least three goals.

Anaheim is 7-16-4 on the road and 16-29-5 overall. The Ducks have committed 231 total penalties (4.6 per game) to rank third in league play.

The matchup Monday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 5-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 33 goals and 33 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Adam Henrique has 18 goals and 12 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has scored seven goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-2-4, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Ducks: Kevin Shattenkirk: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: day to day (undisclosed), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press