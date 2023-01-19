Soccer player Anton Walkes dies at 25 in Florida accident View Photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Soccer player Anton Walkes, who started his career at Tottenham, died Thursday after an accident in Florida, his MLS club Charlotte FC said. He was 25.

Charlotte said in a statement Walkes passed away early Thursday morning, without giving details of the accident.

The Miami Herald reported he was involved in a collision between two boats Wednesday near Miami Marine Stadium.

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said all at the club were “devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes.”

“He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Tepper said in a club statement.

“There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC,” MLS said in a statement. “Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans. We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family. MLS is coordinating with Charlotte FC to provide players and family members with the resources and support they may need during this tragic time.”

Walkes began his career with English Premier League club Tottenham and also played for Portsmouth before signing with Atlanta United in MLS.

He joined Charlotte for the club’s debut MLS season in 2022.

He played in 23 matches with 21 starts and had five shots on goal for Charlotte FC this past season.

“Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch,” Tepper said.

Charlotte FC teammate Jaylin Lindsey said he was “heartbroken” to learn the news.

“Fly high my brother, you’re the best teammate I could’ve asked for,” Lindsey Tweeted. “Love you man.”

And teammate Adam Armour Tweeted: “Rest easy my brother.”

Totenham Hotspur also Tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

