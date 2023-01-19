Stars and Kings square off in Western Conference action

Dallas Stars (26-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Kings -126, Stars +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings and the Dallas Stars hit the ice in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles is 25-15-6 overall and 14-8-2 at home. The Kings have conceded 156 goals while scoring 150 for a -6 scoring differential.

Dallas is 26-12-7 overall and 14-8-4 in road games. The Stars have a 22-5-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Stars won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 18 goals and 12 assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has scored six goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has 14 goals and 30 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed), Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (undisclosed), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Roope Hintz: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press