Ducks come into matchup against the Flyers on losing streak

By AP News

Anaheim Ducks (12-27-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (18-19-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Flyers -183, Ducks +155; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks look to end a four-game slide with a win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia is 9-10-1 at home and 18-19-7 overall. The Flyers have a 6-5-6 record in games decided by one goal.

Anaheim has a 12-27-5 record overall and a 4-14-4 record on the road. The Ducks have a 7-13-2 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Flyers won the previous meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has 10 goals and 27 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has scored 10 goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 12 goals and 24 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

