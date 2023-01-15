Mykhailo Mudryk becomes latest big signing by Chelsea View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk became the latest big-money signing for Chelsea under the club’s new American ownership, joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal reportedly worth up to 100 million euros ($108 million) on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Mudryk, who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, was pictured holding up a Ukraine flag inside Chelsea’s stadium before the Premier League game against Crystal Palace and posing for photos.

About 20 minutes into the match, Chelsea announced his signing on an 8 1/2-year deal.

“This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career,” Mudryk said. “I’m excited to meet my new teammates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”

Britain’s Press Association reported that while Chelsea and Arsenal were believed to have offered a similar amount, the Blues have structured a deal which would see Shakhtar receive more money up front and with more favorable add-ons than those being negotiated with Arsenal.

Mudryk, who has played just 65 club games across his career to date, posted several Instagram messages seemingly suggesting he is keen on a move to Arsenal.

Chelsea has already signed Benoit Badiashile, David Fofana and Andrey Santos for a reported $70 million in the January window, while adding the loan signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

Bringing in Mudryk is another bold move from the ownership, fronted by Todd Boehly, who oversaw the spending of around $300 million on new players — a record amount by an English team — in the summer transfer window.

“He’s a hugely exciting talent who we believe will be a terrific addition to our squad both now and in the years to come,” said Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, Chelsea’s co-controlling owner. “He will add further depth to our attack and we know he’ll get a very warm welcome to London.”

Mudryk plays predominantly as a left-sided attacker, where Chelsea already has strong depth in Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic and Felix, while Pierre-Emerick Auabmeyang can also play there.

Chelsea is 10th in the Premier League after winning just one of its last nine league games.

