New Jersey brings 4-game win streak into matchup with San Jose

New Jersey Devils (27-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-23-8, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will try to keep a four-game win streak alive when they take on the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose has a 4-12-6 record at home and a 13-23-8 record overall. The Sharks are 4-6-4 in games decided by one goal.

New Jersey has gone 17-2-1 in road games and 27-12-3 overall. The Devils have gone 19-5-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

Monday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Devils won the last matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has 24 goals and 19 assists for the Sharks. Kevin Labanc has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 17 goals and 25 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has 11 goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Devils: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, seven assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press