Devils aim to keep win streak going, visit the Kings

New Jersey Devils (26-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-14-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Kings -119, Devils -101; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils seek to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has a 25-14-6 record overall and a 14-7-2 record on its home ice. The Kings rank seventh in the league with 181 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

New Jersey has gone 16-2-1 in road games and 26-12-3 overall. The Devils are 12-5-1 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 15 goals and 31 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 15 goals and 25 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has 11 goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

