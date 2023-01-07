Bruins visit the Sharks after Frederic’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (30-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (12-20-7, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -243, Sharks +198; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the San Jose Sharks after Trent Frederic’s two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Bruins’ 5-2 win.

San Jose is 4-10-6 in home games and 12-20-7 overall. The Sharks have a 6-8-4 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Boston has an 11-4-1 record on the road and a 30-4-4 record overall. The Bruins have gone 28-2-2 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has 13 goals and 40 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has nine goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 27 goals and 24 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-0-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press