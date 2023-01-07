Cloudy
41.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Bruins visit the Sharks after Frederic’s 2-goal game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Boston Bruins (30-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (12-20-7, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -243, Sharks +198; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the San Jose Sharks after Trent Frederic’s two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Bruins’ 5-2 win.

San Jose is 4-10-6 in home games and 12-20-7 overall. The Sharks have a 6-8-4 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Boston has an 11-4-1 record on the road and a 30-4-4 record overall. The Bruins have gone 28-2-2 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has 13 goals and 40 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has nine goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 27 goals and 24 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-0-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 