Vegas looks to keep win streak going, hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings (22-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (26-12-2, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Golden Knights -145, Kings +125; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Los Angeles Kings with a three winning streak intact.

Vegas has a 26-12-2 record overall and a 5-5-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Golden Knights have scored 131 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

Los Angeles is 22-13-6 overall with a 6-4-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have gone 18-5-2 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has 16 goals and 20 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has eight assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has scored 15 goals with 10 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Alec Martinez: out (undisclosed), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Kings: Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press