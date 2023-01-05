Light Rain
Galaxy add vets Mavinga, Rodriguez; trade DePuy to Nashville

By AP News

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy have signed MLS veterans Chris Mavinga and Jose “Memo” Rodriguez.

The Galaxy also traded defender Nick DePuy to Nashville on Thursday for $50,000 in general allocation money and a second-round draft pick in 2024.

Mavinga, a French defender, agreed to a two-year deal with the Galaxy through 2024 after spending the previous six seasons with Toronto FC. He played in 152 games across all competitions with the Canadian club, which won the MLS Cup title in 2017.

Rodriguez, a midfielder from Texas, agreed to a one-year contract with club options for 2024 and 2025. He has spent most of his professional career with the Houston Dynamo, recording 21 goals and 15 assists in 148 appearances across all competitions since 2015.

DePuy appeared in 59 games over three seasons with the Galaxy, recording two assists.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

