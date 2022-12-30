San Jose visits Dallas after Hertl’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (11-19-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-9-6, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Dallas Stars after Tomas Hertl’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Sharks’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Dallas is 21-9-6 overall and 10-4-3 in home games. The Stars are 19-3-4 when scoring three or more goals.

San Jose has gone 7-9-1 on the road and 11-19-6 overall. The Sharks have conceded 131 goals while scoring 109 for a -22 scoring differential.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Sharks won the previous matchup 5-4. Hertl scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has scored 24 goals with 27 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has six assists over the past 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has scored 13 goals with 35 assists for the Sharks. Hertl has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Denis Gurianov: out (personal).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press