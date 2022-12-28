Avalanche bring home winning streak into matchup with the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (19-12-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Kings.

Colorado has a 19-11-2 record overall and a 9-5-2 record on its home ice. The Avalanche have allowed 83 goals while scoring 93 for a +10 scoring differential.

Los Angeles has a 9-7-4 record in road games and a 19-12-6 record overall. The Kings have an 8-3-1 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 9-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has scored eight goals with 26 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 10 goals and 25 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower-body), Martin Kaut: out (upper body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Nathan MacKinnon: out (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Andrew Cogliano: out (undisclosed).

Kings: Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press