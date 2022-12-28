Sharks take on the Flyers after Meier’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (11-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-18-6, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Philadelphia Flyers after Timo Meier’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sharks’ 6-2 loss.

San Jose has a 4-10-5 record at home and an 11-18-6 record overall. The Sharks have a -18 scoring differential, with 107 total goals scored and 125 allowed.

Philadelphia is 4-8-6 on the road and 11-17-7 overall. The Flyers have a 5-5-6 record in one-goal games.

The teams square off Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Sharks won 3-0 in the last matchup. Meier led the Sharks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has 11 goals and 21 assists for the Sharks. Meier has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Anthony DeAngelo has six goals and 12 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Carter Hart: day to day (upper body), Sean Couturier: out (back), Felix Sandstrom: day to day (illness), Max Willman: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press