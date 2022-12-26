Vancouver hosts San Jose following Miller’s 2-goal performance

San Jose Sharks (11-18-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (15-15-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Canucks -157, Sharks +134; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the San Jose Sharks after J.T. Miller’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Canucks’ 5-2 win.

Vancouver is 9-2-0 against the Pacific Division and 15-15-3 overall. The Canucks have a 15-3-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

San Jose has gone 11-18-6 overall with a 2-5-5 record against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have gone 6-8-3 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Canucks won the previous meeting 6-5 in overtime. Miller scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 24 goals and 11 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has four goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Timo Meier has 18 goals and 16 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has two goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press