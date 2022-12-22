Wild bring win streak into matchup with the Sharks

Minnesota Wild (18-11-2, third in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-18-6, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Wild -161, Sharks +136; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild are looking to keep a six-game win streak alive when they play the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose has a 10-18-6 record overall and a 3-10-5 record in home games. The Sharks have a 4-5-2 record in one-goal games.

Minnesota has an 8-5-1 record in road games and an 18-11-2 record overall. The Wild have an 8-2-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams play Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Sharks won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has 12 goals and 30 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 14 goals and 22 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Wild: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Mario Ferraro: out (foot), James Reimer: out (lower-body).

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press