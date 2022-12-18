Flames visit the Sharks after Mackey’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (13-12-6, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-16-5, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Flames -169, Sharks +143; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the San Jose Sharks after Connor Mackey’s two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Flames’ 5-2 loss.

San Jose has a 2-3-5 record in Pacific Division play and a 10-16-5 record overall. The Sharks are 4-5-2 in games decided by one goal.

Calgary is 13-12-6 overall and 3-2-1 against the Pacific Division. The Flames have conceded 95 goals while scoring 91 for a -4 scoring differential.

The matchup Sunday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Flames won 4-2 in the last meeting. Mackey led the Flames with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has scored 12 goals with 26 assists for the Sharks. Matt Benning has six assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has nine goals and 16 assists for the Flames. Andrew Mangiapane has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Flames: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: day to day (undisclosed), Mario Ferraro: out (foot), James Reimer: out (lower-body), Matt Nieto: out (undisclosed).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press