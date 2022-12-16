Ducks visit the Oilers after Klingberg’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (7-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (17-13-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers after John Klingberg’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Ducks’ 5-2 win.

Edmonton is 17-13-0 overall and 3-2-0 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have given up 102 goals while scoring 109 for a +7 scoring differential.

Anaheim is 7-20-3 overall and 3-4-0 against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have gone 5-12-2 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Oilers won the last meeting 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 26 goals and 33 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has nine goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 11 goals and 16 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has scored three goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), John Gibson: day to day (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press