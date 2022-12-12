Clear
Forward Gyasi Zardes signs 3-year deal with MLS’s Austin

By AP News

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forward Gyasi Zardes and Major League Soccer’s Austin team agreed Monday to a three-year contract.

Zardes, 31, has 97 goals in 267 regular-season games for the LA Galaxy, Columbus and Colorado, including nine in 26 games after the Rapids acquired him from the Crew in April.

Zardes has 14 goals in 68 appearances for the United States, playing for the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship-winning teams in 2017 and 2021.

His deal includes a 2026 option. The team didn’t specify whether it was a player or club option.

