Clear
40.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pelé’s health improves, but he remains in hospital

Sponsored by:
By AP News
A life-size statue of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is displayed during an Conmebol event to pay tribute to Pele in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Pelé’s health improves, but he remains in hospital

Photo Icon View Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.

Pelé has been in hospital since Nov. 29 and doctors said they still don’t know when he will be discharged from hospital.

He is “conscious and has stable vital signs,” a statement from the hospital said.

Pelé, a three-time World Cup winner, is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 