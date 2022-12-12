Coyotes play the Sharks following Keller’s hat trick

Arizona Coyotes (9-13-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-16-5, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the San Jose Sharks after Clayton Keller recorded a hat trick in the Coyotes’ 5-4 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

San Jose has a 2-8-5 record at home and a 9-16-5 record overall. The Sharks are 5-8-2 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Arizona is 9-13-4 overall and 6-11-3 on the road. The Coyotes have a -22 scoring differential, with 72 total goals scored and 94 conceded.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Coyotes won 5-2 in the previous meeting. Keller led the Coyotes with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has 12 goals and 25 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

Keller has 10 goals and 16 assists for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Coyotes: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 5.9 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Mario Ferraro: out (foot), James Reimer: out (lower-body), Matt Nieto: out (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press