Ducks bring losing streak into game against the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-17-3, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Carolina Hurricanes as losers of six in a row.

Anaheim is 6-17-3 overall and 4-6-0 at home. The Ducks are first in league play serving 12.7 penalty minutes per game.

Carolina has gone 9-3-4 on the road and 14-6-5 overall. The Hurricanes have a 7-1-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Hurricanes won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Ducks. Cam Fowler has scored three goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 15 goals and 10 assists for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 1-7-2, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 5-1-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Maxime Comtois: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Klingberg: out (lower-body), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), Derek Grant: day to day (lower body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press