Cloudy
48.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Detroit Red Wings players celebrate their goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2

Photo Icon View Photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Austin Czarnik and Andrew Copp also scored, Filip Hronek, David Perron and Olli Maatta each had two assists and Ville Husso stopped 30 shots.

Detroit was 2 of 5 on power plays.

Marcus Bjork and Kent Johnson scored for Columbus, which has lost four straight at home. Boone Jenner had two assists and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 31 shots.

Czarnik started the scoring at 6:34 of the first, redirecting a centering pass from Jonatan Berggren.

Kubalik next made it 2-0 with a power-play goal off a one-timer from the right circle with 2:24 left in the period. Raymond beat Korpisalo from just outside the crease at 7:03 of the second, with eight seconds left on a two-man advantage.

Bjork put Columbus on the board with a power-play goal from between the circles late in the second.

Johnson’s goal 1:58 into the third period pulled Columbus within one, but Copp roofed a shot from Korpisalo’s stick side to extend Detroit’s lead to 4-2 at 6:08.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Tampa Bay Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: At Florida Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By NICOLE KRAFT
Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 