Anaheim takes losing streak into matchup with Winnipeg

Anaheim Ducks (6-16-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (14-7-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Jets -260, Ducks +213; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup with the Winnipeg Jets after losing five in a row.

Winnipeg has an 8-3-0 record at home and a 14-7-1 record overall. The Jets are 14-0-0 in games they score at least three goals.

Anaheim has a 2-10-3 record on the road and a 6-16-3 record overall. The Ducks are 3-7-2 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The matchup Sunday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Jets won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored 11 goals with 10 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Adam Henrique has scored seven goals with six assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).

Ducks: Maxime Comtois: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Klingberg: out (lower-body), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), Derek Grant: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press