England’s Ben White exits World Cup for personal reasons

By AP News
England's Ben White stands on the field during England's official training at at Al Wakrah Sports Complex, in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

England’s Ben White exits World Cup for personal reasons

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England defender Ben White has returned home from the World Cup for personal reasons, the Football Association said Wednesday.

The FA didn’t provide a reason for White’s departure. The Arsenal center back isn’t expected to join back up with England coach Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar after leaving the team’s training base in Al Wakrah.

“We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time,” the FA said in a statement.

The 25-year-old White didn’t play in England’s first two group matches against Iran and the United States, and was absent for the team’s Group B finale against Wales.

England faces Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday.

