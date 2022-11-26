Cloudy
42.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Australia beats Tunisia 1-0 to revive its World Cup campaign

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Australia's Mitchell Duke celebrates after he scored the opening goal during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Australia beats Tunisia 1-0 to revive its World Cup campaign

Photo Icon View Photo

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 on Saturday to revive its chances of advancing from the group stage at the World Cup.

Mitchell Duke gave Australia the lead midway through the first half with a header.

Defending champion France and Australia lead Group D with three points each, while Denmark and Tunisia have one point each.

France was playing Denmark later.

In the final round of group games on Wednesday, Tunisia plays France and Australia meets Denmark.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Andrew Dampf is at https://twitter.com/AndrewDampf

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 