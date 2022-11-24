Clear
65.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Crying Neymar injures ankle during Brazil’s World Cup win

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Brazil's Neymar, bottom, is treated by members of his team during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Crying Neymar injures ankle during Brazil’s World Cup win

Photo Icon View Photo

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Brazil forward Neymar had ice taped to his ankle and was crying on the bench after being substituted in the team’s 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday.

Neymar’s injury apparently came after he was tackled during a breakaway in the second half. He limped for a while but kept playing until being substituted in the 79th minute.

He was in tears on the bench as doctors began treating him in the final minutes of the game at Lusail Stadium.

The 30-year-old Neymar has yet to win a major title with the national team. He helped the “Seleção” win the 2013 Confederations Cup and its first Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

With 75 goals for the national team, he is two shy of Pelé’s scoring record.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 