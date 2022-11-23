Partly Cloudy
Another surprise as Morocco holds Croatia 0-0 at World Cup

By AP News
Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic, left, Morocco's Selim Amallah, Croatia's Dejan Lovren, vie for the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Morocco and Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Another surprise as Morocco holds Croatia 0-0 at World Cup

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Morocco held 2018 finalist Croatia to a 0-0 draw at the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday.

Morocco managed to stifle Croatia captain Luka Modric, who won the best player award at the last World Cup when he led his country to the final before losing to France.

The Moroccans didn’t just defend and troubled Croatia’s defense, including with a thumping second-half shot from Achraf Hakimi that goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic had to punch away with both fists.

By GERALD IMRAY
AP Sports Writer

