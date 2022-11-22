FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at World Cup opener

Mostly Clear
By AP News
Ecuador's fans celebrate after the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Discriminatory chants allegedly by Ecuador fans at the World Cup opening game led FIFA to open the first disciplinary case of the tournament on Tuesday.

FIFA said the charge was brought “due to chants” at the game against Qatar on Sunday and cited the section of its disciplinary code dealing with discrimination.

The chants were reportedly directed at Chile, which brought a legal case ahead of the World Cup to try to take Ecuador’s place.

FIFA gave no timetable for dealing with the case against the Ecuadorian soccer federation, which is held responsible for fan behavior at games.

Ecuador fans also drew global attention to their chants in Spanish of “we want beer” during the team’s 2-0 win at Al Bayt Stadium. It was a reference to FIFA and Qatari organizers banning the sale of beer with alcohol at stadiums.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

