Clear
37 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Long-serving Italian politician Roberto Maroni dies at 67

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Then Italian Interior Minister Roberto Maroni attends the recording of Italian State Television TV show "Vieni via con me" (Come away with me) in Milan, Italy, Monday, Nov. 22, 2010. Maroni, a longtime leader of the right-wing Northern League party and a cabinet minister in ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s three governments, has died at age 67, League leaders said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Long-serving Italian politician Roberto Maroni dies at 67

Photo Icon View Photo

ROME (AP) — Roberto Maroni, a longtime leader of the right-wing Northern League party and a cabinet minister in ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s three governments, has died at age 67, League leaders said Tuesday.

State-run RAI television cited a family statement saying Maroni died at 4 a.m. after a long illness.

Maroni was a longtime associate of Northern League founder Umberto Bossi and was secretary of the party as it grew from a northern secessionist movement into a key ally in successive conservative governments, dating from Berlusconi’s rise in politics in the 1990s.

The party under current leader Matteo Salvini dropped “Northern” from the name in a bid to expand its geographic appeal and downplay a past that many saw as discriminatory against Italy’s poorer south, and is now a coalition partner in Premier Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government.

A lawyer, Maroni served as interior minister in Berlusconi’s 1994-1995 government, labor minister in his second government in 2001 and interior minister again in his third and final government in 2008-2011. Highly visible with his trademark red-rimmed glasses, he was an accomplished pianist and played in a band in his hometown, Varese.

Salvini praised Maroni as a “great secretary, super minister, great governor and League member forever.”

“He is someone who gave so much to the country, to Italy, to the League, to his community,” Salvini told RTL radio.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 