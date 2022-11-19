Seattle takes on Los Angeles following Schultz’s 2-goal showing

Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, third in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Kraken -129, Kings +109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Los Angeles Kings after Justin Schultz scored two goals in the Kraken’s 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers.

Seattle has a 2-2-1 record in Pacific Division games and an 8-5-3 record overall. The Kraken have a +seven scoring differential, with 52 total goals scored and 45 given up.

Los Angeles has gone 10-7-1 overall with a 1-4-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have a 2-6-0 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Kraken won 4-1 in the previous meeting. Schultz led the Kraken with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann has six goals and three assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has scored four goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

Gabriel Vilardi has 10 goals and five assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press