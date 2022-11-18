Clear
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem

By AP News
Nicki Minaj accepts the video vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J., left, and Maluma appears at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. Minaj has teamed up with Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for the latest addition to the official soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar. The single “Tukoh Taka” has lyrics in English, Spanish and Arabic. (AP Photo)

Photo Icon View Photo

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Hip hop star Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for the latest addition to the official soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar.

The single “Tukoh Taka,” with lyrics in English, Spanish and Arabic, was released on Friday, two days ahead of the start of the tournament.

It’s the latest in a series of songs by artists from around the world released as part of FIFA’s official soundtrack of the 2022 World Cup.

Maluma and Myriam Fares will perform at the opening of the FIFA fan festival in Doha on Saturday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

