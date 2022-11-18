Clear
Sharks bring home losing streak into matchup with the Rangers

By AP News

New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to break their five-game home skid with a win against the New York Rangers.

San Jose has a 6-9-3 record overall and a 1-6-3 record on its home ice. The Sharks have conceded 59 goals while scoring 51 for a -8 scoring differential.

New York is 8-6-3 overall and 4-3-1 in road games. The Rangers are 7-1-0 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Sharks won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has scored eight goals with seven assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has eight goals and 14 assists over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has scored five goals with 17 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-3-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

