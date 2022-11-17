Los Angeles visits Vancouver after Moore’s hat trick

Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Vancouver Canucks after Trevor Moore’s hat trick against the Edmonton Oilers in the Kings’ 3-1 win.

Vancouver is 2-1-0 against the Pacific Division and 5-9-3 overall. The Canucks have conceded 69 goals while scoring 58 for a -11 scoring differential.

Los Angeles is 10-7-1 overall with a 1-3-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have gone 2-5-0 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Canucks won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has 10 goals and six assists for the Canucks. Bo Horvat has 10 goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Gabriel Vilardi has 10 goals and five assists for the Kings. Kevin Fiala has scored five goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, 5.3 penalties and 16 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Curtis Lazar: out (undisclosed), Vasily Podkolzin: day to day (face), Jack Studnicka: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press