Morocco calls up Zaroury in World Cup squad to replace Harit

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco has added winger Anass Zaroury to its World Cup squad to replace the injured Amine Harit.

The Moroccan team announced late Wednesday that Zaroury was replacing midfielder Harit, who was taken off the field by stretcher with a left knee injury on Sunday playing in the French league for Marseille.

The 22-year-old Zaroury plays for second-tier team Burnley in England and has scored five goals in 13 games this season.

He has previously represented Belgium at youth level and could make his first appearance for Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco begins its World Cup campaign against 2018 runner-up Croatia on Nov. 23 in Group F, before facing 2018 semifinalist Belgium and Canada.

