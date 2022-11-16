Ducks take on the Jets after overtime win

Anaheim Ducks (4-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Winnipeg Jets after the Ducks defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime.

Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall and 5-1-0 at home. The Jets have gone 3-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Anaheim is 4-10-1 overall and 2-6-1 on the road. The Ducks are 3-1-0 in games decided by one goal.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Jets won the last matchup 4-3. Mark Scheifele scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele has 10 goals and two assists for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Adam Henrique has scored five goals with one assist for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Kevin Shattenkirk: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press