Beasley, Conrad, Kljestan, Ortiz to work World Cup for Fox

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DaMarcus Beasley, the only man to play for the U.S. at four World Cups, will serve as a digital host and analyst in Qatar for Fox’s U.S. English-language World Cup coverage.

Beasley, a midfielder and defender who played for the U.S. in 2002, ‘06, ’10 and ’14, retired as a player after the 2019 season.

Former U.S. defender Jimmy Conrad and current LA Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan also will work as a digital host and analyst along with Melissa Ortiz, a former Colombian national team player, Fox said Monday.

