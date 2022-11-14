Sharks in action against the Golden Knights following shootout win

San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Vegas Golden Knights after the Sharks beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in a shootout.

Vegas is 13-3-0 overall with a 4-1-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights have gone 6-1-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

San Jose is 0-1-2 against the Pacific Division and 5-9-3 overall. The Sharks have a -11 scoring differential, with 46 total goals scored and 57 given up.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Golden Knights won 4-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has six goals and 10 assists for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has four goals and 10 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has eight goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-3-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press