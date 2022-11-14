Detroit brings losing streak into game against Anaheim

Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Anaheim Ducks after losing three straight games.

Anaheim has a 4-10-1 record overall and a 2-4-0 record on its home ice. The Ducks have gone 2-1-0 in games decided by a goal.

Detroit is 7-5-3 overall and 2-3-1 in road games. The Red Wings have a 4-0-2 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Red Wings won 5-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique has scored five goals with one assist for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Dominik Kubalik has seven goals and 11 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has scored six goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.8 penalties and 16.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), Adam Henrique: day to day (personal), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press