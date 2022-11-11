Kings bring win streak into game against the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-6-1, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Los Angeles has an 8-6-1 record overall and a 5-3-0 record on its home ice. The Kings have gone 7-3-0 when scoring three or more goals.

Detroit is 7-4-3 overall and 2-2-1 in road games. The Red Wings have a -4 scoring differential, with 41 total goals scored and 45 allowed.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Kings won the previous meeting 5-4 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has three goals and 11 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has scored six goals with 10 assists for the Red Wings. Dominik Kubalik has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press