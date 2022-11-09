Drizzle
50.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

US’s Matt Turner likely will have month between matches

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Arsenal's goalkeeper Matt Turner celebrates a goal from his teammate Granit Xhaka against PSV during the Europa League soccer match between Arsenal and PSV at Emirates stadium in London, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

US’s Matt Turner likely will have month between matches

Photo Icon View Photo

American goalkeeper Matt Turner was on the bench for Arsenal’s third-round League Cup game against Brighton on Wednesday night and likely will head to the World Cup without having played a competitive match in a month.

Turner, a 28-year-old from New Jersey, has not played since Oct. 20 against PSV Eindhoven. He has been limited to four Europa League matches as Arsenal’s No. 2 goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale.

Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein was set to make his senior Arsenal debut against Brighton.

Arsenal’s final game before the World Cup is a Premier League match at Wolverhampton on Saturday.

The U.S. opens the World Cup on Nov. 21 against Wales in Qatar.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 