Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Blues

San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-7-0, eighth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to stop their four-game slide with a victory over the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has a 3-7-0 record overall and a 1-4-0 record in home games. The Blues have given up 38 goals while scoring 22 for a -16 scoring differential.

San Jose went 32-37-13 overall and 14-19-8 in road games last season. The Sharks committed 297 total penalties last season, averaging 3.6 per game and serving 8.8 penalty minutes per game.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Blues won the previous meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Faulk has three goals and seven assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has 10 goals and nine assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 2-8-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press