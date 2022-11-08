Cloudy
Sadio Mané off injured for Bayern ahead of World Cup

By AP News
Bayern's Sadio Mane, centre, and Bremen's Amos Pieper, second from right, challenge for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

MUNICH (AP) — Senegal forward Sadio Mané went off injured while playing for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, with 13 days until his national team plays its first World Cup game.

Mané was replaced by Leroy Sané in the 20th minute after seeming to indicate a problem around his right knee. He had earlier pulled up in apparent discomfort while sprinting to press an opponent.

Mané has played every game for Senegal this year and scored the winning penalty to beat Egypt in the final of the African Cup of Nations. He joined Bayern from Liverpool in June in a deal which could end up being worth 41 million euros ($41.3 million), depending on performance-related bonuses.

Senegal starts its World Cup campaign on Nov. 21 against the Netherlands in Group A, before playing host nation Qatar and then Ecuador.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

