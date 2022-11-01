Los Angeles visits Dallas after Grundstrom’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (6-5-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-3-1, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -139, Kings +117; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Dallas Stars after Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in the Kings’ 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Dallas had a 46-30-6 record overall and a 29-11-4 record at home last season. The Stars scored 233 goals while giving up 244 last season for a -11 goal differential.

Los Angeles is 4-2-0 on the road and 6-5-0 overall. The Kings have gone 1-4-0 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Stars won 4-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has scored four goals with six assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has two goals and 10 assists for the Kings. Gabriel Vilardi has scored seven goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Nick Caamano: out (back), Miro Heiskanen: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body), Quinton Byfield: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press